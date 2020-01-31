Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LAKE. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 292,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.