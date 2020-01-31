Brokerages Set CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Price Target at GBX 134

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.76).

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON CMCX traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 157.80 ($2.08). 88,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.85. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $453.91 million and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

