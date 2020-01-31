Brokerages Set Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Target Price at $9.80

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Conduent by 20.6% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,786,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,070,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 773,511 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

