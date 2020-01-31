Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Target Price at $89.60

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $556,198.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,256 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 827.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

