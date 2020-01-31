Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $116.25

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

