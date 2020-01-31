Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price at $1.87

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.87.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE TRQ opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

