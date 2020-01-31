Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axos Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE AX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. 5,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,411. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

