Brokers Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 407,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,026. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,585 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,844,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,168,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.