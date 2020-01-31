Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 11.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

