Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.