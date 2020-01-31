Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 351,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

