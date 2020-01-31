Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.
Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
