Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

