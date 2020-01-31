BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$5.33 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.48 and a 1 year high of C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of $330.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.89.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

