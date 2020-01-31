BTC Lite Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $28,318.00 and $3.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.05794008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

