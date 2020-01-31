Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 1,952 ($25.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,069.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,069.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

