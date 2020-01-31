Caci International (CACI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Caci International (NYSE: CACI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/30/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Caci International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $256.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Caci International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $12.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.07. The company had a trading volume of 415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $161.26 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Caci International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Caci International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

