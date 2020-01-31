Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Caci International worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caci International by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

CACI stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $161.26 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

