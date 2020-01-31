Caci International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $295.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.55.

NYSE CACI traded down $7.44 on Tuesday, hitting $272.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,674. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a 12-month low of $161.26 and a 12-month high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

