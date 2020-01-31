Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.67.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.