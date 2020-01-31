Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

