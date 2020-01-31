Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.28 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Calix stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 478,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.67. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

