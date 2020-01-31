Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

ELY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 446,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,967. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 576,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 627,229 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

