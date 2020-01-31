Callaway Golf’s (ELY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELY. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

