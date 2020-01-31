Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 566,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.10. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

