Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,437 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,398% compared to the average volume of 1,659 call options.

NYSE CCJ opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 274,406 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

