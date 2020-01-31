Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.69.

CNI stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,198. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 158,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 197,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

