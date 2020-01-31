Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

