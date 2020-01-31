Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNR. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,867. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$107.54 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

