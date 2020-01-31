Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$121.50.

TSE:CNR traded up C$1.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,867. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.54 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

