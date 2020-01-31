Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,325. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

