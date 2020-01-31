Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Shares Down 4.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67, approximately 51,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 301,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79.

About Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

