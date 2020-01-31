Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

UE traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.35. 5,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,411. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.