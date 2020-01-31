Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 4,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

