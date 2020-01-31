Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

CFFN traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 72,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,722. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

