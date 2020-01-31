Cappasity Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $992,648.00 and $107,144.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

