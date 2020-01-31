CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

CarMax stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 911,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,356. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

