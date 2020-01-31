CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
