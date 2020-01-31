Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 3.6%

Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 169,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 132,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 42.65 and a quick ratio of 42.37.

Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

