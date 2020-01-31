Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.24.

CAT opened at $135.37 on Friday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

