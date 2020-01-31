Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 575,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 372.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $344,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 7,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

