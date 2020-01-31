CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CBMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 3,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of 158.02 and a beta of 0.10. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.60%.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

