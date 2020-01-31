CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

