CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 6.9%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.18, 851,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,202,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

