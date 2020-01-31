Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) shares traded down 6.1% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $101.15 and last traded at $103.50, 2,414,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 848,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Celanese by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Celanese by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48.

About Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

