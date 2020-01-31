Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Celestica also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS.

CLS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 1,280,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,026. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

