Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.19 EPS.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 28,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

