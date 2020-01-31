Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.60 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

