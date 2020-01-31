Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.60 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

