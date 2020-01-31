Central Pacific Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

CPF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $799.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,436. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

