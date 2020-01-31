Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 583,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

CNTY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 million, a P/E ratio of 139.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,880,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.