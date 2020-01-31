Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $87.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

CDAY stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.35. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,909,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

