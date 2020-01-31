Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $87.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.
CDAY stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.35. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,909,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.