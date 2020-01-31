Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 1,518,336 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,327,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Cerus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cerus by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.